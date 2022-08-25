AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.07

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and traded as low as $6.98. AGC shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 1,131 shares.

AGC Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

