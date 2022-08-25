Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.17.

A opened at $133.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.31 and its 200 day moving average is $127.48.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

