AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.72

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and traded as low as $1.58. AgroFresh Solutions shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 16,937 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $83.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

AgroFresh Solutions ( NASDAQ:AGFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

