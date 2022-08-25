AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.72

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2022

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFSGet Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and traded as low as $1.58. AgroFresh Solutions shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 16,937 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Down 5.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $83.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.