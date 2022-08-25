Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKTX opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 91,059 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

