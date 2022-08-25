Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance
AKTX opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.28.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
