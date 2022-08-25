Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.11

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTXGet Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.19. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 63,806 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 5.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 91,059 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

