Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.11

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.19. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 63,806 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 5.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16.

Akari Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 91,059 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

