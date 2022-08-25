Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $133.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.09. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $160.71.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.33. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Alamo Group to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, Director Robert P. Bauer purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.99 per share, for a total transaction of $56,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $861,878.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $212,062.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Bauer bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.99 per share, with a total value of $56,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,878.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

