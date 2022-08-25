Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
Alimera Sciences Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ ALIM opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a market cap of $53.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.41. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $7.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alimera Sciences
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.
Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.