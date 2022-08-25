Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Banco Santander S.A.’s 9th Largest Position

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $121,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after buying an additional 1,332,102 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 124.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $718,917,000 after buying an additional 1,120,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $133.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

