Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Lake Street Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.3% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.1 %

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $133.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.95, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

