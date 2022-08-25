Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 5.4% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

AMZN stock opened at $133.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

