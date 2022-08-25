Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 555,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,177 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,813,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $133.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

