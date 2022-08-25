Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 303.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $133.80 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.