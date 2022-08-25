Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Egerton Capital UK LLP

Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,008 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 6.4% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,205,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $133.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.