Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $1,122,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,212,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $133.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.95, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

