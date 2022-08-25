Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1 %

AMZN opened at $133.80 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.13 and a 200-day moving average of $133.86.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $1,122,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,212,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

