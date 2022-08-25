Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $133.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.95, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

