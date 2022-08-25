Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,524 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25,306 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.9% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $562,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $133.80 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.13 and its 200 day moving average is $133.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

