Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $94,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $133.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

