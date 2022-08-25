Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,524 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25,306 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.9% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $562,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $133.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.13 and a 200 day moving average of $133.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

