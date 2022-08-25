American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.34

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.34 and traded as low as $14.52. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 3,816 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
American Realty Investors Trading Up 3.2 %
The company has a market cap of $239.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 8.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
Featured Articles
