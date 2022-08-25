Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,036 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $397,067.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,280.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $176,659.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,837 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $397,067.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,280.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,686 over the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMPH. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $123.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

