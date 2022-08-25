Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Holdings Reduced by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $40.58 and a 12-month high of $118.51.

