AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.60

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.60 and traded as high as $14.96. AMREP shares last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 1,026 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMREP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
AMREP Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a market cap of $75.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.92.
About AMREP
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.
