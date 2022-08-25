Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $167.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amtech Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kokino LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,230,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Amtech Systems by 194.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 97,061 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Amtech Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,288,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after acquiring an additional 84,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

