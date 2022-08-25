Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.78

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $7.05. Anaergia shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 1,400 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ANRGF. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Anaergia from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Anaergia Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33.

Anaergia Company Profile

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

Further Reading

