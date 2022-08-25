Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Conformis (CFMS)

Conformis (NASDAQ: CFMS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/25/2022 – Conformis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Conformis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Conformis had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $2.00 to $1.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Conformis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Conformis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2022 – Conformis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/16/2022 – Conformis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Conformis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Conformis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Conformis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 99.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Conformis by 2,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281,841 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Conformis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,054 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Conformis by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 477,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Conformis during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Conformis by 71.6% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 875,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 365,255 shares in the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

