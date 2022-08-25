Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Conformis (CFMS)

Conformis (NASDAQ: CFMS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/25/2022 – Conformis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2022 – Conformis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – Conformis had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $2.00 to $1.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2022 – Conformis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2022 – Conformis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2022 – Conformis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2022 – Conformis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2022 – Conformis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/30/2022 – Conformis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Conformis Trading Up 7.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Conformis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.25.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 99.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conformis (CFMS)
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.