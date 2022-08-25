Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.39.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $25,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,743.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $75,950. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

Angi Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Angi by 32.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,984,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,963 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,790,000. Allen Holding Inc. NY grew its holdings in Angi by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Holding Inc. NY now owns 1,700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,322,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Angi by 354.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,232,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 961,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $4.45 on Thursday. Angi has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.77.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $515.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

