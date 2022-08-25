Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Oak Harvest Investment Services’ 4th Largest Position

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.0% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $20,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 49.0% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.18.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $167.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

