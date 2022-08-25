Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.35

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.35 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 16.50 ($0.20). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21), with a volume of 16,828 shares traded.

Applied Graphene Materials Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £10.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.57.

About Applied Graphene Materials

Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.

