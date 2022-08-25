Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.62.

AMAT opened at $101.48 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.87%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

