ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ArcBest to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on ArcBest to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.44.

ArcBest Price Performance

ARCB stock opened at $88.53 on Thursday. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $64.98 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.59.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.39. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

