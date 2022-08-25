Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $79.23

Shares of Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 79.23 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 77.50 ($0.94). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.94), with a volume of 6,999 shares traded.

Arcontech Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 75.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,107.14.

Insider Transactions at Arcontech Group

In other Arcontech Group news, insider Matthew Jeffs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £7,400 ($8,941.52).

About Arcontech Group

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

