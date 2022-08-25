Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.06. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 8,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $158,554.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 84,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,972.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $92,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,010. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 8,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $158,554.47. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 84,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,972.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,907 shares of company stock valued at $497,854 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKR. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 107.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

