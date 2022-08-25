Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Artesian Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

ARTNA opened at $56.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 9.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Artesian Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artesian Resources

In other Artesian Resources news, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $729,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,609.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources during the second quarter worth $54,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

