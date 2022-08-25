Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

ARTW opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 million, a P/E ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $7.28 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $42,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

