Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.31

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.31 and traded as low as $2.33. Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 68,476 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARTW shares. TheStreet lowered Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 million, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.33.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.28 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 0.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

