Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.50. Ascent Solar Technologies shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 52,014 shares trading hands.
Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72.
About Ascent Solar Technologies
Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for aerospace, defense, emergency management, and consumer/OEM applications. It offers outdoor solar chargers. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce companies.
