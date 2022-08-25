Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
