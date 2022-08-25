Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.28

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.28 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.04 ($0.01). Asiamet Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,605,156 shares.

Asiamet Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £20.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.87.

Asiamet Resources Company Profile

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

