ASOS (LON:ASC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $720.50

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 720.50 ($8.71) and last traded at GBX 726.50 ($8.78), with a volume of 609033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 737 ($8.91).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.71) price objective on ASOS in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on ASOS in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on ASOS in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 884 ($10.68) to GBX 1,075 ($12.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,270.38 ($27.43).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 946.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,373.57. The firm has a market cap of £729.06 million and a P/E ratio of 2,594.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASOS

ASOS Company Profile

In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 57,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.32) per share, with a total value of £490,127.68 ($592,227.74).

(Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.