Assura (LON:AGR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.87

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 66.87 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 67.80 ($0.82). Assura shares last traded at GBX 67.25 ($0.81), with a volume of 3,683,599 shares.

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Assura from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 73 ($0.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.97) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 79 ($0.95) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.03) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assura has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 78.67 ($0.95).

The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,120.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.87.

In related news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 174,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.81), for a total value of £117,062.40 ($141,448.04). In other news, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £497 ($600.53). Also, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 174,720 shares of Assura stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.81), for a total value of £117,062.40 ($141,448.04). Insiders purchased 1,360 shares of company stock worth $94,736 over the last quarter.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

