AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.18

Shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.18 and traded as high as $13.33. AstroNova shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 3,973 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AstroNova in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

AstroNova Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $96.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18.

AstroNova ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AstroNova by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in AstroNova by 7.4% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

