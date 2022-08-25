Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Astrotech Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Astrotech has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astrotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Astrotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.