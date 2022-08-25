ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

