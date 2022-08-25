Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.33

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.33 and traded as low as $28.35. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 262 shares trading hands.

Auburn National Bancorporation Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $99.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.90%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. 7.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

Further Reading

