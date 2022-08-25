Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.77

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and traded as high as $16.09. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 85,034 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Stock Up 2.3 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Cuts Dividend
About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.
Featured Stories
