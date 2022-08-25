Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.77

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and traded as high as $16.09. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 85,034 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.1174 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

