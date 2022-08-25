Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 710.13 ($8.58).

Several brokerages have commented on AUTO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.70) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($7.97) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 690 ($8.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

AUTO opened at GBX 666.20 ($8.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 600.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 613.18. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 499.40 ($6.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 751.40 ($9.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,562.31.

In related news, insider Nathan Coe sold 82,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.06), for a total transaction of £482,331.44 ($582,807.44).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

