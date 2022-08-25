AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $0.39 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded AutoWeb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
AutoWeb Stock Performance
Shares of AutoWeb stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $5.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.09. AutoWeb has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $4.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AutoWeb
AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AutoWeb (AUTO)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.