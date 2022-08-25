Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVLR. Berenberg Bank cut Avalara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered Avalara to a neutral rating and set a $93.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Avalara to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Avalara from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.08.

Shares of AVLR opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.69 and a beta of 1.08. Avalara has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Avalara

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Avalara’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $47,738,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,200 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 79.3% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 13.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 22.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,418,000 after purchasing an additional 59,793 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 16,725.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 78.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

