AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,383.09

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,383.09 ($28.80) and traded as high as GBX 3,046 ($36.81). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 2,781 ($33.60), with a volume of 2,774,092 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVEVA Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,200 ($38.67).

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

AVEVA Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,348.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,383.09. The stock has a market cap of £8.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97.

AVEVA Group Increases Dividend

AVEVA Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $13.00. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio is -1.75%.

(Get Rating)

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.